New ASWAMA Tasks Management, Staff On Improved Productivity

A clean and green Anambra is top priority of the Soludo administration. This was exemplified by the first official outing of Mr Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his epochal visit to Okpoko in Ogbaru LGA, and parts of Onitsha North and South to flag off the clean up of slums for an imminent urban regeneration.

As a follow-up to this, Mr Governor commissioned a special task force headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim. The Committee was saddled with the responsibility of sustaining the momentum and calibrating a new, effective and efficient waste management system.

As part of the reform effort in the management of waste in the State, the Governor, last week, announced the appointment of Mr. Mike Ozoemena (Nzeakonobi) as the new helmsman of the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA).

Until his appointment, Mr. Ozoemena was an active member of the State task force on waste management. Today, at the ASWAMA administrative office, Mr. Ozoemena resumed duty as the MD/CEO of the agency. This event was marked with a brief handover ceremony wherein the immediate past MD/CEO of ASWAMA, Mr. Amaechi Akorah, handed over the reins of leadership to Mr. Ozoemena. The new MD charged the management and workers of ASWAMA to brace up for the task ahead. In his words, “our job is simple, yet daunting. But, excuses will not be entertained as the people are impatient for a change, and this change we must provide even at the expense of our personal comfort”.

The event was witnessed by some State functionaries and members of staff of ASWAMA.