Neville Faults Three Chelsea Players Against Liverpool

Gary Neville, an iconic figure in the history of Manchester United, has identified four players from Chelsea whom the Blues’ manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is expected to enhance during the current season.

The quartet in question includes Nicolas Jackson, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Ian Maatsen.

Neville’s observations point out that these Chelsea players often lack composure and tend to stray into offside positions. He believes that Pochettino’s coaching will contribute significantly to their improvement in these areas.

It’s worth noting that Pochettino took charge of his inaugural Premier League match for Chelsea, guiding them to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said, “There is a lot to look forward to and Mauricio Pochettino will love this – the frantic nature of Mykhailo Mudryk, Ian Maatsen, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson.

“They run offside, they are too quick in what they play and they are not composed.

“But he [Mauricio Pochettino] will bring that to them I think, in terms of how they work on the training pitch.”