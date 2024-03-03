Netizens Slams Betta Edu for Saying Amen to Adeboye’s Prayer

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, has been slammed by some Nigerians on social media after saying amen to a post shared by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Concise News recall that Edu was suspended by President Bola Tinubu in January because she ordered the transfer of N585.2 million into the private bank account of a civil servant, who is the accountant in charge of grants for Vulnerable Nigerians.

Despite denying wrongdoing and alleging witch-hunt, the President ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to carry out a “thorough investigation” of all the ministry’s financial transactions.”

Reacting to a post on X shared by Adeboye which says, “The Lord asked me to tell someone; ‘I will deal with your enemies head-on’,” Edu wrote “Amen”

She also reposted another post by the clergyman which read, “The Lord asked me to tell someone, ‘What the enemy planned for your embarrassment shall turn out to be your greatest victory’.”

Not pleased, one X platform user, @TvslEspana. said, “Bettea Edu, dont ever talked again, You’re a shameful to Nigeria Youth. N3.5B stole by you and your department with just within 7 months in office.”

Another user, @900Billions, said, “Go n return NPower stipends.”

@krativity said, “All the enemies that booked a flight to my state without an airport and also hire airport taxi in Lokoja, the lord asked me to tell you; I will deal with them head-on.”

@Roskojoo said, “Only when you returned all the money or you collected those $2000 for lunch you gave out the other times…”