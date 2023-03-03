Netherlands Congratulates Tinubu On Election Victory

The Netherlands has congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on winning the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Tinubu won the election by defeating his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who came second, and third placed Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

He was on Wednesday declared winner and President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a statement issued by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands government said it looks forward to working with the coming Tinubu administration.

The agency said, “People in Nigeria, especially youth, showed their dedication to democracy. The Kingdom of the Netherlands congratulates President-elect Bola Tinubu and all political leaders for their participation. Peaceful and inclusive transition of power is key.

“We look forward to building upon the strong cooperation between the Netherlands and Nigeria with the new government. Together, we can work towards a prosperous future and create more opportunities for the youth in the field of agriculture, renewable energy and employment.”

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, won the election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

His running mate was former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima.