NET Promotes 19 Officers To Managerial Cadre

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, has released the results of the 2022 promotion examination.

This follows the successful conduct and completion of the 2022 promotion examination held on the 19th and 30th of March, 2022 respectively, across the six (6) geopolitical zones of the country and the subsequent approval by the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika via a letter FMA/NiMet/4551/T/170 regarding same.

According to the Director, Human Resources & Administration, Rabi Mohammed Daku (Mrs) ” Nineteen (19) officers were promoted to the Managerial cadre while five hundred and eleven (511) officers were equally promoted to Senior and Middle level Management cadre”.

Following this, letters/ results have since been released to deserving staff.

