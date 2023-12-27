NEMA Visits Attacked Adamawa Communities

The Adamawa State Chapter of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has deployed officers to monitor the situation following the unfortunate attacks in kwapre and surrounding communities in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

Also deployed was the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency ADSEMA to ascertain the level of damage and recommend for possible intervention to families of those that lost their lives, injured persons and people that have been displaced by the incidents.

The assessment team accompanied by the District Head of Dugwaba, Secretary Hong LGA and securities visited some of the affected communities in the Local Government Area, where the entire community and surrounding villages has been sacked by the suspected Boko haram terrorists causing mass displacement, while some sustaining gunshots injuries and looting of food items. The team also paid a visit to the Federal Medical Centre, Hong, where some of the injured persons are being treated.