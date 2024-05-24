NEMA Trains NYSC Emergency Management Vanguards

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) South East Zonal office were at the Udi Local Government Council for the training of the NEMA/NYSC- Emergency Management Vanguards (EMVs).

This is in line with the Agency’s vision to build community resilence as well as increase network on DRR.

The training which was tagged “Train the Trainers” aimed at equipping the Vanguards with the essential knowledge and skills in Disaster risk reduction including basic first aid treatment during emergency situation.

Topics that were covered include: Brief about NEMA, Overview of Disaster Management in Nigeria, Flood Management, Use of Fire Extinguisher, Role of EMVs in disaster management and Basic First Aid Treatment.

During the training, there were demonstration on ways of saving life. an interactive training session that gave Vanguards the opportunity to make inputs and get clarifications. Vanguards were further encouraged to commence awareness campaign on flood prevention/mitigation