NEMA Sensitises NYSC Members in Oyo Camp

Anthony Adeniyi8 mins ago
12

As part of effort towards strengthening the existing relationship between the Agency and NYSC, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, South West Zonal office participated in the sensitization program of Batch C 2023 NYSC at orientation camp.

The program which took place at the permanent orientation camp Iseyin, Oyo State is aimed at creating awareness on Disaster Risk Management and reviving the Emergency Management Vanguards Scheme. Papers were delivered on Basic concepts of Disaster,

Disaster Management in Nigeria, Roles of NYSC Emergency Management Vanguards and display of Search and Rescue Equipment.
The exercise was successful as corps members showed interest to be part of EMV CDS group.

State Coordinator of NYSC appreciated NEMA for the lecture and promised to be advocate of disaster management. The AZC Mr. Olanrewaju Kazeem gave assurance of further trainings in Disaster Management after the orientation camp in the State.

