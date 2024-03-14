NEMA Reviews Disaster Management in North Central

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North Central Zonal office in Jos organized a one-day stakeholders meeting on Thursday aimed at reviewing coordination and post-action activities in disaster management for the North Central Zone.

Eugene Nyelong, the North Central Zonal Coordinator, highlighted the unpredictable nature of disasters, emphasizing the importance of proactive planning, coordination, and collaboration to mitigate their impacts and safeguard lives and properties.

The Coordinator emphasized that the workshop provided a vital platform for stakeholders to share knowledge, experiences, and enhance collective capacity in disaster management. He underscored the significance of reviewing past operations and identifying gaps for the forthcoming year to ensure effective disaster management.

Representatives from various key stakeholders within the agency presented an after-action review of the 2023 activities and outlined the challenges anticipated for 2024.

The workshop, held at the Community and Social Development Agency in Rayfiel, Jos Plateau State, facilitated robust discussions among stakeholders to enhance preparedness and response strategies in the face of potential disasters in the North Central Zone.