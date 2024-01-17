NEMA Links Ibadan Explosion to IED

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Tuesday evening was suspected to have been as a result of an IED.

In a statement on Wednesday, NEMA said the explosion affected over 20 houses.

The agency, however, failed to state if any casualty was recorded as a result of the incident.

The statement read, “The NEMA South West Zonal Office received a distressed alert of an explosion at about 19.30 hrs at Bodija GRA behind ace mall Ibadan.

“The Zonal Coordinator swiftly mobilized response Agencies to the scene of explosion. On arrival at the scene it was observed that it was a suspected explosion of IED which affected over twenty houses.

“Casualty figures can not be ascertain for now. Search and Rescue operation is still on going.

“Stakeholders present include NPF, NSCDC, DSS, SEMA, Nigeria Army, Federal and State fire service, Nigerian Red Cross, State ministery of Environment, Amotekun Corps.

“More resources are being mobilize to support the on going SAR Operations.

Search and Rescue operation at the scene of the incident was temporarily suspended to allow responders to refresh. SAR Operations resume 7.00am in the morning.

“Security has been beefed up in the area while arrangements for more support to facilitate the operations are in progress.

“The situation has been brought under control while arrangements are going on to ensure smooth operation.”