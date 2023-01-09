NEMA Inspects Fire Disaster In Rivers

NEMA South South today carried out an on-the-spot assessment of fire disaster at Rumuosi by Timber Market in Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State.

The team which was led by Anyanwu Fortunatus visited the scene to ascertain the level of destruction caused by the inferno. The team observed that the fire incident happened on Sunday 08:01:2023 at about 3:00pm.

Earlier, the zone coordinated officials of the federal fire Service who responded and were able to bring the inferno under control.

No live was lost but one person sustained serious injury as a result of gas cylinder explosion and was taken to UPTH for treatment.

Over 20 lock-up shops warehousing building materials, upholsteries, tyres, motor spare parts and foam mattresses were completely burnt.

09:1:2023