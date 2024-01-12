NEMA Gives Relief Materials to Plateau Christmas Eve Attack Victims

Persons affected by the Christmas Eve attacks in some communities of Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State have been delivered relief materials by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, announced President Bola Tinubu’s directive for NEMA to aid the attack victims in Plateau state.

This prompted a visit by a joint team of NEMA, SEMA, UNICEF, and WHO to Barkin Ladi, to provide the relief materials.

The local government chairman expressed gratitude for prompt assistance but requested more government support. NEMA’s Director General, represented by Zonal Coordinator NEMA NCZ Mr. Eugene Nyelong, expressed condolences and assured compliance with the President’s directive, activating an Emergency Operation Centre. The Bokkos Local Government reported 12 IDP camps, managed by NEMA, UNICEF, WHO, and others. The event involved NGOs, DSS, Nigerian Civil Defense Corp, Ministry of Health, traditional rulers, and emergency volunteers council members.