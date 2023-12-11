NEMA Gives Relief Materials to Community Affected by Boat Mishap in Adamawa

The Yola Operations Office of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has provided essential medicament and relief items to communities affected by the boat mishap in Gurin ward and Garin Alhaji Community.

The relief efforts were initiated under the approval of NEMA’s Director-General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed.

The team from the NEMA Yola Operations Office, led by Mr. Ene Pius presented the relief items at the Gurin Development Area secretariat

Mr Pius conveyed the Director-General’s heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, offered prayers for the swift recovery of the survivors, and stressed the importance of safety measures, including the use of life jackets and avoiding boat overloading.

The Vice chairman, Hon. Joseph Joda, who received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Director-General of NEMA for the prompt response and thanked the Adamawa State Governor for the support extended to the disaster victims.

The Medicaments were handed over to the Chairman, who entrusted them to the Local Government Executive Secretary for safekeeping and distribution among the affected victims.