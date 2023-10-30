NEMA Evaluates Victims of Armed Banditry in Sokoto

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) operations office in Sokoto has recently undertaken an assessment of the harrowing situation faced by victims of armed banditry in the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Eyewitnesses among the survivors recount that the devastating attack unfolded on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, leaving a trail of destruction across numerous communities within the Local Government Area. The affected areas include Sakkwai, Tukandu, Yola, Alkasim, Diboni, Ruwa-wuri, Bagida, and Manja villages.

In the wake of this horrific event, residents were left with no choice but to abandon their homes in a desperate bid to seek safety and shelter at Masallacin Gwangwano. Tragically, many lives were lost during the ruthless attack, while others endured various degrees of injuries.