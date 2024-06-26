NEMA Enhances Flood Preparedness in Kwara

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has intensified its flood early warning strategies at the grassroots level in Kwara State, targeting areas forecasted to face flooding in 2024, including Pategi, Edu, Kaiama, Asa, and Baruten. The initiative was launched at an event attended by state officials and stakeholders, including Professor Mamman Saeba Jibril, the Secretary to the Kwara State Government.

Representing NEMA’s Director General, Daniel E. Obot highlighted the crucial role of cooperation in managing flood risks, referencing the significant floods of 2012 and 2022. He reported that 31 states, encompassing 148 local government areas (LGAs), are at high flood risk. Additionally, 35 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 249 LGAs, face moderate risk, while 377 LGAs are at low risk.

The event featured a presentation by Michael Ajide, focusing on disaster preparedness and risk reduction. Ajide identified flood-prone areas in Kwara State and suggested mitigation strategies to minimize the impact.

In a courtesy call to the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, NEMA officials discussed the 2024 flood predictions. They urged the state to allocate funds to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for effective disaster management. The Deputy Governor expressed the state’s commitment to supporting NEMA’s initiatives.

This strategic move aims to enhance community resilience and ensure prompt response to potential flood incidents, reinforcing the state’s readiness to tackle environmental challenges.