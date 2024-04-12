NEMA Engages Cross River Stakeholders in Disaster Preparedness Meeting

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) South South Zone convened a stakeholders meeting with the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CRSEMA) and other pertinent actors. Led by Mr. Rasaq Adebiyi from the Port Harcourt Zonal Office, the NEMA team, alongside Ag. Head of Uyo Operations Office Aisueni Mmandu and additional staff, convened for discussions.

The meeting, held in Port Harcourt and Uyo, centered on crucial topics such as committee preparedness, safe warehousing of items, logistics, security, and community engagement.

A focal point of discussion was the establishment of committees across the state’s 18 Local Government Areas, alongside deliberations on the receipt and distribution modalities of Federal Government palliatives.

Distinguished attendees included CRSEMA’s Director General, James Anam, as well as Cross River State Commissioners for Agriculture, Women Affairs, and Welfare & Social Responsibility. Various stakeholders including security agencies, religious bodies, NGOs, and other community representatives contributed valuable insights and recommendations.

The collaborative effort showcased the commitment of both state and federal agencies, alongside civil society, to bolster disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, underscoring the importance of collective action in safeguarding communities from potential risks and ensuring effective aid delivery.