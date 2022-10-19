NEMA Donates Relief Materials To Victims Of Flooding In Ogun

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA on Tuesday 18th October,2022 presented relief materials to Ogun State Government for oneard distribution to victims of 2022 Flood disaster.

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed while making the presentation in Abeokuta said the gesture was a demonstration of concern by the Federal Government to the victims of the disaster.

The Director General who was represented by Dr. Bandele Abdullahi Onimode, Director Special Duties commiserated with the Government and people of the State and assured them of NEMA’s continuous support whenever disasters strike.

He advised citizens of the State to adhere strictly to Early warnings and Predictions from government Agencies in other to have lesser impact whenever disaster occurs.

He also advised the state Government on the creation of LEMC in all the local governments and the determination of the Federal Government to strengthen the State capacity in ensuring effective disaster management.

While receiving the items, the Commissioner for Special duties Hon. appreciated NEMA for the kind gesture and promised to deliver all messages to the Executive Governor giving assurances that the items will get to the victims once the distribution commences.

Officials of the State, Stakeholders and the Chief Imam of Egbaland witnessed the occasion. They all expressed their happiness towards remembrance of victims of flood disaster in the state.