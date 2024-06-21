NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Windstorm Victims in Osun

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Osun State Emergency Management Agency have provided relief materials to those affected by a windstorm in Ola Oluwa Local Government Area, Osun State. The distribution, conducted on June 21, 2024, included both food and non-food items to support the victims in the aftermath of the disaster.

Representing the Zonal Coordinator, ACSARO Mr. Uduebor Austin initiated the distribution, conveying the condolences of NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar. He emphasized the purpose of the relief items was to mitigate the impact of the windstorm on the affected families and individuals.

Uduebor also urged the recipients to remain vigilant and aware of environmental hazards, particularly during the rainy season. The advice comes as a reminder of the increased risk of natural disasters during this period and the importance of preparedness and caution.

The relief effort highlights the ongoing collaboration between federal and state emergency management bodies in addressing the needs of disaster-affected communities. Such partnerships are crucial in ensuring timely and effective responses to emergencies, providing much-needed support to those impacted by natural calamities.