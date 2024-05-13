NEMA Delivers Grains to Vulnerable Persons in Plateau

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered assorted food commodities to the Plateau State Government for distribution to vulnerable individuals in the state.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar Represented by Zonal Director NEMA North Central Bashir Idris Garga, during the presentation of the food items to Governor Caleb Mutfwang stated that this initiative is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate the impact of high food prices in the country.

The gesture is in fulfilling President Bola Tinubu’s promise to mitigate the effects of the economic downturn.

The 996 metric tons of food items include maize (7;840 50 kg bags) 374 MT, millet(3230 50kg bags)161MT, sorghum,(8;840 50kg bags)442 MT were released from the National Strategic Reserve.

Plateau State has been allocated specific quantities of each commodity, which will be distributed to deserving beneficiaries through local government committees. Religious organizations and boarding schools will also receive a portion of the items.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang expressed gratitude for the support and assured equitable distribution to vulnerable citizens.

Abdu Sunday Executive secretary of Plateau State Emergency Management Agency also appreciated NEMA for the effort.