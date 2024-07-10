NEMA Conducts Flood Impact Assessment in Zamfara

A joint team led by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has assessed the recent flood damage in Zamfara State. Mr. Aliyu Shehu Kafindangi, Head of Operations at NEMA’s Sokoto office, coordinated the evaluation.

The team comprised NEMA officers, staff from the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency, and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. Community members also participated, providing guidance and valuable information.

Heavy rainfall last Tuesday caused severe flooding, affecting about ten local government areas in Zamfara State. The flood submerged houses, toppled walls, and collapsed several residential structures.