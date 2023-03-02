NEMA Commends KSrelief For Food Donation To IDPs

Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Habib Ahmed has appreciated a Saudi Arabian humanitarian agency, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) for donation of food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) in some states in Nigeria.

Receiving a team from KSrelief in Abuja, the Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed commended the humanitarian agency for announcing further relief donations in support of persons in Borno, Yobe and Kano States. He recalled that KSrelief had previously donated food items which were distributed by NEMA to many households affected by insurgency in Borno and Yobe States and banditry in Zamfara State.

He said the gesture by the humanitarian agency evidences good friendship and brotherhood between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as trustworthy partnership between NEMA and KSrelief. He assured that NEMA will continue to ensure proper distribution of relief items meant for persons in need, especially those affected by disasters in the country.

Moreover, the Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed requested KSrelief to also extend supports to Nigeria in the area of flood risk management in view of the devastating impacts of the 2022 flood that affected many communities and predictions of high probable repeat of last years’ experience.

The Director Planning Research and Forecasting NEMA Hajiya Fatima Suleiman Kasim explained that a total of 7,750 households (i.e 46,500 persons) have been profiled to benefit from the latest KSrelief food donation to be distributed by NEMA in Borno, Yobe and Kano States.

The KSrelief team that visited NEMA was led by Mr Basheer Saleem Al-Sharari.