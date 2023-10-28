NEMA Averts Tanker Explosion in Owerri

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, averted a tanker explosion on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

In a statement, NEMA said the tanker transporting diesel from Port Harcourt to Enugu suffered brake failure and collapsed on a busy road during the early hours of the day.

“Upon receiving the alert, the newly appointed Acting Head of Operations for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Owerri, Mr. Igwe Nnamdi Chukwudi, promptly initiated a coordinated response involving various relevant stakeholders including a search and rescue team dispatched to the accident site,” NEMA said.

“According to gathered information, the trailer experienced brake failure, leading to the driver’s loss of control. This resulted in the blockage of the road and the spillage of its cargo onto the heavily trafficked route, causing disruptions to vehicular movement. To manage the situation, the area was secured, and traffic was redirected to alternative routes. Additionally, efforts were made to safely transfer and remove the disabled truck from the scene.

“Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this incident. Responding agencies included the federal and state fire services, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the police, and NEMA.”