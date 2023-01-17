NEMA Assess Damage After Sagamu Market Fire

Following the call received from Ogun State Emergency Management Agency on the Market Fire that occurred in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, the South West Zonal office carried out a post assessment of the area.

The Fire incident which occured on Wednesday 11th January 2023 ravaged many shops at the popular Sabo and Odi Olowo markets Sagamu.

The Fire was suspected to be as a result of power Surge after light was restored by IBEDC where 37 shops were totally razed destroying goods worth millions of Naira.

The Team led by the Asst. Zonal Coordinator in company of officials of the OGSEMA commiserated with the Traders and Victims of the disaster and urged them to embrace Disaster Risk Reduction Strategies.

The Team Lead also charged the State Government on the need to establish a Fire Service Station at the market in case of emergency. It was noted that there was no presence of Fire Service through out the period of the inferno.

The Victims appreciated the Federal Government for the visit and pleaded for the assistance urgently to allow the commencement of their trade.

It was noted that majority of the victims were hospitalized as a result of the incident as their means of livelihoods have been totally destroyed.