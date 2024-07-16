NELFUND Onboards 22 More State-owned Institutions
The Management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has onboarded 22 additional State-owned tertiary institutions.
Students from the following State-owned institutions (including the 48 institutions earlier announced) can now apply for student loan by visiting http://nelf.gov.ng.
NEWLY UPLOADED STATE OWNED TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS
1. Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola
2. College of Education Afaha Nsit
3. Akwa Ibom State University
4. Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic
5. Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
6. Niger Delta University
7. Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku
8. Delta State University of Science and Technology
9. Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba
10. Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education Ihitte Uboma
11. Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State
12. Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya
13. Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia
14. Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru
15. OGUN STATE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, IGBESA
16. D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro.
17. Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
18. Osun State Polytechnic, Iree
19. Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora
20. Plateau State University Bokkos
21. Port Harcourt Polytechnic
22. IGNATIUS AJURU UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION PORT HARCOURT