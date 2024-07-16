NELFUND Onboards 22 More State-owned Institutions

The Management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has onboarded 22 additional State-owned tertiary institutions.

Students from the following State-owned institutions (including the 48 institutions earlier announced) can now apply for student loan by visiting http://nelf.gov.ng.

NEWLY UPLOADED STATE OWNED TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS

1. Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola

2. College of Education Afaha Nsit

3. Akwa Ibom State University

4. Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic

5. Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare

6. Niger Delta University

7. Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku

8. Delta State University of Science and Technology

9. Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba

10. Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education Ihitte Uboma

11. Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State

12. Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya

13. Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia

14. Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru

15. OGUN STATE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, IGBESA

16. D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro.

17. Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State

18. Osun State Polytechnic, Iree

19. Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora

20. Plateau State University Bokkos

21. Port Harcourt Polytechnic

22. IGNATIUS AJURU UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION PORT HARCOURT