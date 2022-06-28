Neighborhood Watch Boss Urges Lagosians On Tolerance

The need for peaceful coexistence and understanding among the people of Lagos State has been emphasised by the General Manager of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, Prince Dr IfaladeOyekan.

Oyekan said this while commenting on the crisis in Mowo town following the accident involving a commercial bus and a cow. The bus driver rammed into the cows, killing two of them instantly.

Following the killing of the cows, the Fulani herdsmen was said to have sought blood, killing the conductor of the commercial bus which drew the ire of the inhabitants of the Community who sought revenge.

However, the quick intervention of Officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency through their community contacts averted a full blown crisis. The Corp officers arrested the herdsmen and handed over to the police for further action while they also convinced the community leaders to help in averting the crisis

Ifalade commended the Officers for their quick thinking which averted the crisis, while he prayed community leaders to always play positively to peace in their communities just as he commended the traditional rulers in the area for joining hands with the Law enforcement agencies in averting the crisis.