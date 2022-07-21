NEDC Donates Hospital Equipment To Military

As part of effort and commitment to realize its mandate in line with her health intervention programs, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated some medical equipment to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital Maimalari Cantonment.

The equipment which includes Electrolyte Analyser, Full Auto Chemistry Analyser, Spectrometer, Vorterx Mixer and Haematology machine among others were handed over to the Divison by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Honourable Sadiya Umar Faruk represented at the occasion by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Honourable Nasir Sani.

In his remarks, the Minister said, the reason for the occasion is to contribute to the medical needs of the Nigerian Military Hospital in the Theatre of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) to meet the contemporary medical exigencies associated with the current situation at hand. Also, he said it is very important and as a people to show appreciation to the enormous selfless sacrifices of the Nigerian Army and all troops for not only saving the nation but as well reshaping it.

While presenting the equipment, the Managing Director of the Commission Mohammed Goni Alkali said, the gesture is geared towards realizing its mandates of intervention and rehabilitation programmes with a view to tackle and alleviate the menace of poverty, illiteracy, ecological and other related environmental as well as developmental challenges in the North East.

During the occasion, the Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North East (OPHK) Major General CG Musa said the effort of the NEDC is greatly appreciated and this will further boost the morale of the troops in the fight against insurgency and also enhance the proficiency of the medical personnel that will use the equipment.

In the same vein, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK Major General W Shaibu said the Division has been the linchpin in the fight against insurgents using both the kinetic and non-kinetic approach. While appreciating the commission in his words he said ” I want to sincerely appreciate the NEDC for this kind gesture and I use this medium to express our heartfelt appreciation to the leadership and staff of the commission for this show of love and concern for the Nigerian Military.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Commander 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Lieutenant Colonel Adeniyi Ogunsaki said the 7 Division Medical Services and hospital founded 9 years ago shortly after the birth of 7 Division Nigerian Army to serve as a field hospital and referral centre for the Wounded in Action troops of JTF (NE) OPHK across sector 1,2 and 3 have recorded tremendous achievements and facelift through magnanimity of the GOC and therefore assured that the equipment donated will be put to maximum use and will enhance the overall performances of the medical personnel in the hospital.

Climax of the occasion were a visit by the Special Guest of Honour and other dignitaries to the Wounded in Action troops, a tour of the ongoing projects of new Women and Children Complex, donation of the equipment to the Division as well as group photograph.

Dignitaries who grace the occasion include the Theatre Commander JTF NE OPHK, Maj Gen CG Musa, the GOC 7 Division, Maj Gen W Sahibu, the Maritime Component Commander, the Theatre Logistics Component Commander, Executive Directors from the Commission, Principal Staff Officers from HQs Theatre Command and 7 Division, Formations and Unit Commanders, other senior officers, officers and men of OPHK as well as members of the press.