NECO Reschedules Date For 2022 NCEE

Elizabeth Karrem2 hours ago
NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from 23rd April 2022 to 7th May 2022.

The Examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

