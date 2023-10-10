NECO Releases 2023 SSCE Results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has revealed the results of the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) on Tuesday. Prof. Dantani Wushishi, the Registrar of NECO, presented a summary of the results, highlighting a significant achievement.

Out of the 1,196,985 candidates who sat for the exams, an impressive 61.60% successfully secured five credits, including English and Mathematics. This marks a noticeable improvement compared to the previous year, where only 0.13% of candidates achieved this feat. In 2023, 12,030 candidates, constituting 0.07% of the total, failed to meet this benchmark, showing a substantial reduction in the number of underperforming students.

A total of 1,205,888 candidates registered for the examination, demonstrating a considerable interest in the NECO SSCE. Among the candidates, 616,398 were males, while 580,587 were females, reflecting a balanced gender participation in the examination.

In terms of the highest academic achievement, 737,308 candidates secured five credits and above, including English and Mathematics. Additionally, a noteworthy 1,013,611 candidates, representing 84.68% of the total examinees, achieved five credits or more, regardless of their performance in English and Mathematics. This suggests a general improvement in overall academic performance among NECO SSCE candidates.

The 2023 NECO SSCE results provide encouraging insights into the academic progress of Nigerian students. With a substantial increase in candidates achieving five credits, including English and Mathematics, it is evident that efforts to enhance educational standards are yielding positive results. These results will likely inspire students to strive for higher academic excellence in future NECO examinations.