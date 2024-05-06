NECO Digitizes Recruitment Process for Exam Supervisors

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has digitalized the recruitment process for Examination Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal and External.

The digitalization is to check sharp practices in the recruitment process and to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ag. Director, Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani.

The digitalization process which involves migration from the manual.recruitment of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors to Online system, would ensure that supervisors Nomination form, Appointment Letters and Supervisors e-photo Albums are generated On-line.

Also, routine swapping of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors during the digitalization system, recruitment of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors was done manually by the Council.

Sani also disclosed that examination would be done online, adding that interested qualified Teachers with NCE, Degree Certificate, Master Degrees, PhD and Professors are eligible to apply as Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors for BECE or SSCE Internal or External.