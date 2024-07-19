Ndume Rejects New Position Offered by Akpabio

Former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, has rejected the new appointment given to him by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akoabio had given Ndume the position of Chairman Senate Committee on Tourism following his removal as chief whip of the 10th Senate.

Ndume’s removal from the former position was approved following a call by the ruling All Progressives Congress over his recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing newsmen in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Friday, stood his ground on the criticism of President Tinubu.

“On me being removed as Chairman of Appropriation Committee, I was not desperate about it. I was begged to accept the position of Chief whip knowing fully well that I led the campaign for Akpabio’ s Emergence as the senate President and I was begged to choose the committee I wanted and I chose vice Chairman Appropriation committee. I am not desperate.

“I learnt that I was given the Chairman of Tourism Committee; nobody wrote to me, but I want state here clearly that I decline this offer for two reasons; I am not a tourist so I am not interested in accepting the Chairman on Tourism. I am not knowledgeable about Tourism.”

Ndume also urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to look into issues that he raised, reiterating that the masses are hungry and angry.

“It is unpatriotic to stand by Mr President with whatever he does, it is patriotic to speak the truth not only to the President but anybody for that matter. It unpatriotic not to speak the truth to power or anybody and still stand by that.

“In doing so, it is also worthy to note that in Hausa language (Allah ya na tare da mai gaskiya) meaning that God is always on the side of truthful people.

“I know I am not wrong; the people are not wrong by speaking the truth and by standing by the truth. I expect the president who I believe that the report has gotten to him to look into what I have said and take appropriate measures to alleviate the suffering.

“People are not happy, people are suffering and angry. Leaders in this country need to take a review; they should get back to me to tell me whether I said anything that is not true or is wrong. It is God that gave me that position and it is God that took it, so I bear no grudge against anyone. Afterall, I didn’t contest to be the Chief Whip, I didn’t contest to be the Vice Chairman appropriation committee, I contested to be the senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Alhamdulillah, God granted me victory and I am with God.”