Ndume Raises the Alarm on Cabal in Tinubu Govt

Borno Senator Ali Ndume, has stated that there is an emerging cabal in the administration of President Bola Tinubu, adding that “the president must act swiftly and dismantle the cartel.”

Reacting to the suspension of embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, Ndume called for proper investigation of financial sleaze in her ministry.

Ndume, who commended President Tinubu for his actions against the Minister, revealed that Edu did not act alone but in collaboration with those who have formed a cabal in the Tinubu Presidency.

Urging the President to act, the senator warned that such cabal has the tendency to cripple his administration.

He said, “What President Tinubu has done is very timely. The suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs is a welcome development. It will allow the relevant agencies to conduct a proper investigation.

“Some people in the same position Tinubu is in would not have acted. But as the leader in charge, he acted swiftly, and the minister has been suspended. We should commend the president. This is something Nigerians should commend.

“But the president should not stop there. There is an emerging political cartel within the corridors of power. The president must act swiftly and dismantle the cartel.

“If they’re not stopped, they’ll be stronger and worse than the cabal. The president must not allow that to happen. I don’t think what the minister did was an isolated case. I don’t think she acted alone.

“The President needs to look deep and flush out those involved in mismanaging the funds meant for humanitarian assistance.

We’re hopeful that the President will take more decisive actions in the future.”