NDLEA Uncovers Drug Bunk In Delta

Anthony Adeniyi
Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered an underground drug bunk in the home of a suspected drug kingpin, Okrika Kingsley Ozioma, at Usiefurum town, Ughelli South LGA of the state.

Information reaching Concise News revealed that the drug bunk was uncovered in a three-bedroom bungalow building owned by the suspect who is now on the run.

In a statement on Sunday, NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said: “17.6kgs of C/S were recovered from the bunk in addition to a 2003 Silver Golf car with registration number Lagos KJA 572 AZ used for the distribution of drugs within and outside Warri.”

