NDLEA Recovers Illicit Drugs After Raid On Taxi Driver’s Apartment

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has conducted a raid on the apartment of a taxi driver named Godwin Ejiro, resulting in the recovery of various illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, meth, swinol, and loud.

Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA, shared this information on his Facebook page on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, Ejiro was involved in selling these illegal substances to young individuals in the community. The drugs were cleverly concealed inside plastic tables within his residence.

Babafemi expressed concern about Ejiro’s double life, where he operated as a taxi driver while simultaneously destroying the lives of innocent young people by supplying them with harmful drugs.

The raid conducted by NDLEA officers captured the shocking moment when they uncovered the hidden drugs in his home, as shown in a video accompanying the post.

This incident came on the heels of another significant discovery made by the Agency. Just a week prior, NDLEA operatives uncovered a clandestine laboratory involved in the production of methamphetamine in the Ikeja area of Lagos State. During the operation, several sachets of the drug and various chemicals used in its production were seized.

The NDLEA team executed the raid on Tuesday, June 6th, at No. 4 Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland Ikeja. They successfully confiscated one kilogram of methamphetamine that had already been produced and packaged. The investigation to apprehend the owner of the residence is currently ongoing.