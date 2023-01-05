NDLEA Nabs Four With 298 Bags Of Indian hemp

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency reports that its agents have detained four individuals together with 298 bags of Indian hemp.

At a news conference on Wednesday in Kaduna, the NDLEA state commander, Mr. Ibrahim Braji, announced this.

In the evening of January 3, according to Braji, the suspects were detained in the state’s Chikun Local Government Area in Tasu Mahuta Community on Refinery Road.

He identified the four suspects as consisting of two males and two ladies.

He claimed that 3,576kg of Indian hemp was found in the bags.

However, he said that the investigators were still omgoing to identify other individuals in order to make arrests and bring charges against them.

He said that in order to stop the flow of narcotics into and out of the state, the command has increased the size of its operational organization.

He said that in addition to Kaduna North and Kaduna South area commands, the new area commands also covered the Makarfi and Soba Local Government Areas.

The state commander said that because of the connections to other areas with several states, patrol troops had been sent to the newly constituted area commands in the local government areas of Samaru, Zaria, and Sanga.

Braji said that the command would launch an informational campaign to educate young people about the risks of drug misuse and its detrimental effects on society as the general election in 2023 drew near.

“The sensitisation will be at schools, religious bodies, traditional institutions and vulnerable places,” he was quoted by NAN.