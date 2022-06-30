NDLEA Nabs Botorious Female Drug Dealer In Rivers

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a notorious female drug dealer in Obunku community, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to the he NDLEA spokesman in Rivers State, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, the suspect, Celina Ekeke, was arrested with 24 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 231.2kg.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The statement read, “On Wednesday 29th June 2022, at about 0200 hours, Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Etche Area Command of Rivers State Command carried out a search operation at Obunku community of Oyigbo LGA in Rivers State and arrested one Celina Ekeke ‘female’ a notorious drug dealer with 24 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 231.2kg.

“She has been on the watch list of the agency for some time now as she uses her deformed legs to disguise and sell illicit drugs.

“She is presently undergoing investigation at the Rivers State Command headquarters.

“The State Commander, Comdr Ahmed Mamuda, has restated our earlier warning to all drug dealers to desist from it because we will surely fish them out, particularly as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA Brig. Gen Buba Marwa (retd.) has charged us to go on offensive action against all drug dealers.

“We also want to use this medium to call on the public to give us credible information that will enable us to sanitize the society of hard drugs.

” We call on drug users to seek help now before it is too late.”