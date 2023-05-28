NDLEA Intercepts Explosives Meant For Bandits, Seizes Drugs

Interception of Explosives in Niger State

In a major breakthrough, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignment of 32 pieces of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that were being transported to a bandit camp in Niger state.

The operation was part of the agency’s intensified efforts ahead of the upcoming May 29 inauguration of new administrations across the country.

Acting swiftly, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect, Musa Muhammadu, who was caught with the explosives on Monday, May 22, along the Wawa road in Kainji, Niger state, to the military for further investigation.

Subheading 2: Drug Seizures and Arrests in Various States

The NDLEA’s operations have also resulted in significant drug seizures and arrests across several states. In Lagos, officers from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) discovered a shipment containing 379 grams of methamphetamine concealed in the false bottom of six black soap containers.

The illicit substance was cleverly packed in a carton alongside local hand fans, with the intention of being sent to Cyprus in Europe.

This seizure comes just a week after the interception of a consignment of 30.10 kg of methamphetamine bound for London, UK, at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

In Bauchi and Kogi states, the NDLEA arrested two women, Bilkisu Yusuf and Kauna Katsina, along with a man named Uche Shadrach, for possession of large quantities of tramadol pills.

Yusuf and Katsina were apprehended in Ningi town with 11,080 pills, while Shadrach was arrested with 20,480 pills along the Okene-Lokoja highway.

These arrests reflect the agency’s commitment to curbing the abuse and illicit trafficking of pharmaceutical opioids.

Subheading 3: Raids and Apprehensions in Delta and Bayelsa States

In Delta state, NDLEA operatives, supported by personnel from the Nigerian Army, NSCDC, and the Police, conducted a successful raid in the notorious Abbi town, Ndokwa West LGA. Three suspects—Eunice Eneh, Animan Ifeoma, and Chuks Webema Dennis—were apprehended, and a total of 343.9 kg of cannabis was seized from them. The operation aimed to dismantle drug trafficking networks and disrupt the supply chain in the area.

Meanwhile, in Bayelsa state, the NDLEA arrested a wanted suspect, Ozoemena Egbochue, at the Swali market in Yenagoa.

This arrest followed the earlier apprehension of Egbochue’s sales boy, Morgan Eredeowei, who was found in possession of 11,748 pills of tramadol and diazepam.

The successful operation in Bayelsa demonstrates the agency’s resolve to pursue individuals involved in drug-related offenses and dismantle their networks.

Chairman Marwa commended the dedication and professionalism displayed by the officers and men of the NDLEA across all commands nationwide during the mop-up operations.

He urged them to sustain their offensive actions even after the handover ceremonies on May 29, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the momentum in tackling drug-related crimes.

The NDLEA’s ongoing efforts to intercept explosives, seize drugs, and apprehend suspects are crucial in safeguarding public safety and security in Nigeria.