NDLEA Busts Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Tonnes of Narcotics

Massive Drug Warehouse Uncovered in Iwe Forest

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have made a significant breakthrough in their relentless fight against drug trafficking.

In a daring operation, hundreds of well-armed NDLEA personnel stormed the infamous Iwe forest located in the Owan West local government area of Edo state.

Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives discovered a colossal warehouse hidden deep within the dense forest, containing an astonishing 231 jumbo bags of skunk, a highly potent psychotropic substance.

The total weight of the seized narcotics surpassed an astounding 3,003 kilograms, equivalent to over 3 tons.

To prevent any chance of the drugs reaching the streets, the warehouse and its illicit contents were set ablaze, leaving a powerful message to drug kingpins.

Joint Inspection Yields Significant Seizure at Port Harcourt Ports Complex

Simultaneously, a joint operation carried out by the NDLEA and the Nigeria Customs Service at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex led to the discovery of a large consignment of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis.

The meticulous inspection of a container, marked MSDU6686346 and originating from Canada, uncovered approximately 76.9 kilograms of the illicit substance concealed within four used vehicles.

The inspection was prompted by prior intelligence received by the NDLEA, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to uprooting drug smuggling networks at their source.

Arrests and Seizures in Kano, Kaduna, Borno, and Oyo States

Across multiple states, the NDLEA, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, successfully apprehended several individuals involved in drug trafficking.

In Kano state, two suspects named Ma’aruf Rabiu and Abubakar Mustapha were intercepted along the Zaria-Kano road.

The authorities seized 260 blocks of cannabis weighing 139.4 kilograms from their possession. Additionally, Auwal Ibrahim was apprehended with 38 kilograms of the same illicit substance on the Kaduna-Abuja road.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna, Bilkisu Isiya, a 35-year-old female suspect, was caught in possession of 5.6 kilograms of cannabis at Birnin Yero.

In Borno state, the NDLEA, with crucial military support, arrested two suspects, Abubakar Usman (aka Alhaji Mai Kero) and Adamu Yusuf, in Bargu village, Shani LGA.

The raid resulted in the confiscation of 165 blocks of skunk weighing 140.7 kilograms. In the same village, a female suspect named Hauwa Ibrahim, 25, was apprehended with 6.4 kilograms of the psychoactive substance.

Additionally, at the Njimtilo checkpoint, Alhaji Abubakar, 27, was caught with 4,200 ampoules of pentazocine injection, along with various quantities of D5 and exol-5 tablets.

In Oyo state, the NDLEA arrested Iroko Wasiu, a 30-year-old suspect, at a drug joint in Sabo Aba-Owolowo along the Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway.

The operation yielded the recovery of 31.2 kilograms of cannabis from the suspect. Subsequently, two more individuals, Deji Adelabu, 35, and Mutiu Salau, 37, were nabbed in separate incidents in the Sabo area along the Oyo-Ogbomoso road.