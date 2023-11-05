NDLEA Arrests Businessman For Drug Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a prominent businessman on charges of drug trafficking.

The arrest was made public through an official statement issued by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, on Sunday.

Accompanying the announcement was a video presentation showcasing the detained suspects.

In his statement, Babafemi stated, “Narco-trend: Another businessman has been apprehended after excreting 86 wraps of heroin and 3 major opioid cartels have been dismantled, resulting in the seizure of multi-billion naira worth of illicit drugs.

Astonishingly, the operation also led to the identification and capture of a group of visually impaired individuals who were part of the drug syndicate. Three of them are now in custody, with one still at large. It has been a remarkably busy week for #ndlea_nigeria, under the leadership of General Marwa and his dedicated team.”

This operation represents a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in Nigeria. The businessman, whose identity has not been disclosed, is alleged to have played a substantial role in drug trafficking.

NDLEA’s relentless pursuit of criminals involved in drug-related activities has culminated in the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics, including 86 wraps of heroin and dismantling three major opioid cartels.

Moreover, the arrest and identification of visually impaired individuals involved in the drug syndicate underline the intricate nature of the drug trade in the country. With three suspects already in custody, NDLEA is actively pursuing the apprehension of the remaining individual associated with the group.