NDLEA Announces Online Test For 2023 Recruitment Exercise

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced that the online test for qualified applicants in the superintendent cadre (Professional and General Duties) for its 2023 recruitment exercise will take place from 10:00 am on Monday 8th May till 23:59 pm on Wednesday 10th May 2023. The assessment exercise is the first in the series of screening tests to be conducted for qualified candidates.

Applicants who successfully submitted their applications and met the advertised qualifications and requirements are advised to check their email inbox or spam folder starting from Wednesday 3rd May 2023 for their notification and instructions on how to participate in the online assessment test. All qualified applicants are expected to sit for the online test within the specified period.

The agency has provided further instructions on how to participate in the aptitude assessment exercise on the test platform and during a special edition of the NDLEA Twitter Space, which will hold on Friday 5th May between 3 pm and 5 pm on the agency’s Twitter handle and streamed live on its Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram accounts.

It is essential that all contacted applicants complete the assessment test within the allotted time and submit it after carefully going through the instructions on the candidate’s dashboard. The agency urges all qualified applicants to take the online assessment test seriously, as it is an essential step towards being selected for the next phase of the recruitment exercise.

The NDLEA’s recruitment exercise is in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning the agency for effective and efficient service delivery in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria. The agency is determined to recruit competent and qualified personnel to enhance its operations and improve its service delivery to the public.