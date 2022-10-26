NCS Commends Bawa For Digitalizing EFCC

The Nigeria Computer Society, NCS, has commended the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa for digitalizing the operations of the Commission.

The president of the society, Professor Adesina Simon Sodiya gave the commendation today, October 26, 2022, during a visit to the corporate headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja.

“The comments we have been hearing from our members about the digitalization of the EFCC by Bawa’s led administration of the Commission is commendable, and that is why we came to congratulate him on this milestone,” he said.

Sodiya also sought to partner with the Commission in carrying out sensitization and reorientation programme on cybercrime as well as monitoring the activities of cyber criminals by providing intelligence to the Commission.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was represented by the Director, Public Affairs of the Commission, CE Osita Nwajah disclosed that EFCC has embraced the use of technology in all its operations. He pointed out that the Commission also became the first law enforcement organization to create a crime reporting application called Eagle Eye. “EFCC is the first in Africa to use an investigation application named; “Eagle Eye”. The application is making a lot of impacts because it has helped us a lot”, he said.

Bawa further said EFFC was open to working with NCS to further consolidate its digitalization process..