Health

NCDC Blames Poor Sanitation for Cholera Outbreak

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
42
Cholera

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has attributed the recent cholera outbreak to inadequate sanitation and a lack of resources.

Speaking on a Channels Television program on June 15, NCDC Director General Jide Idris addressed the severity of the outbreak, which has resulted in 15 fatalities in Lagos.

Idris emphasized that the primary factors contributing to the spread of cholera are the inadequate sanitation infrastructure and insufficient access to clean water and proper toilets. He called on both local and national governments to take urgent action to address these deficiencies to prevent further outbreaks.

He said, “If you go back to this cholera case, to me, it’s a problem of poor sanitation, both personal and environmental; it’s a problem of lack of access to water. The easiest way for good personal hygiene is hand-washing, especially after using the toilet, and before you cook your food.

“But in a situation where you tell people to do hand-washing and there’s no access to water, it’s a problem. So, I think everybody, including the Federal Government, the state government, different agencies, local governments, even the people themselves, the community, have to come around.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
42

Related Articles

kwara state

Kwara Begins Construction of Hospital Complex at Civil Service Clinic

2 hours ago
Lagos State Commissioner for Health Professor Akin Abayomi

Lagos Confirms Outbreak of Gastroenteritis Caused by Cholera

2 hours ago
Dapo Abiodun

Cholera Outbreak: Ogun Govt Gives Precautionary Measures

15 hours ago

Cholera Outbreak: Nigeria Records 30 Deaths, 1,141 Suspected Cases

1 day ago