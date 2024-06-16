NCDC Blames Poor Sanitation for Cholera Outbreak

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has attributed the recent cholera outbreak to inadequate sanitation and a lack of resources.

Speaking on a Channels Television program on June 15, NCDC Director General Jide Idris addressed the severity of the outbreak, which has resulted in 15 fatalities in Lagos.

Idris emphasized that the primary factors contributing to the spread of cholera are the inadequate sanitation infrastructure and insufficient access to clean water and proper toilets. He called on both local and national governments to take urgent action to address these deficiencies to prevent further outbreaks.

He said, “If you go back to this cholera case, to me, it’s a problem of poor sanitation, both personal and environmental; it’s a problem of lack of access to water. The easiest way for good personal hygiene is hand-washing, especially after using the toilet, and before you cook your food.

“But in a situation where you tell people to do hand-washing and there’s no access to water, it’s a problem. So, I think everybody, including the Federal Government, the state government, different agencies, local governments, even the people themselves, the community, have to come around.”