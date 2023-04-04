NCC Speaks On Leaking Obi, Oyedepo Phone Conversation

The Nigerian Communications Commission has denied allegations of cellphone tracking and leakage leveled against it after a conversation allegedly between Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide got leaked.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, said the commission knows nothing about such.

Muoka said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them.”

The NCC Spokesperson also stated that the commission cannot leak or track anyone’s phone conversation because of the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation.

He continued, “The commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“The commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, The NCA 2003; and other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.”