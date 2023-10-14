NCC Restores Regulatory Services to Globacom

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has restored regulatory services to Globacom Limited after it successfully cleared its outstanding debt obligations for unpaid Spectrum Fees, Numbering Fees and Annual Operating Levy (AOL).

The NCC Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read in part, “The Commission has also stepped down planned enforcement action against Globacom over its breach of extant regulations by failing to pay its debts despite several demand notices.

“The Commission had temporarily withdrawn the suspension of regulatory services to Globacom in a letter dated May 22, 2023, titled “Re: Continuous Breach of Commission’s Laws and Regulations.”

“The suspension of regulatory services to Globacom was automatically reinstated after it failed to meet the conditions for the earlier withdrawal.”