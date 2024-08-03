News

NCC Denies Approving New Telecom Tariff Plan

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has rubbished reports (Not by Concise News) that it has approved a new telecom tariff plan.

This was disclosed in a terse statement issued on its official X social media account on Saturday.

The statement read, “The NCC has neither approved any new Telecom Tariff Plans nor hike as reported on online. The public is advised to please disregard.

“NCC issued a directive for all operators to simplify their current tariff plans in a transparent & fair manner for consumers.”

