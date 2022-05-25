NCC Committed To Promoting Organisational Efficiency, Capacity Building – Danbatta

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has once again reiterated its stance on professionalizing its workforce and strengthening collaborations with strategic partners such as the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) in order to enhance operational efficiency.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated this while receiving a delegation led by the Acting Registrar and CEO of NIM, Jude Iheanacho, who paid a courtesy visit to the NCC Head Office recently.

Director, Human Capital and Administration, Usman Malah, who represented the EVC at the event, noted that the Commission places a high premium on capacity building and is implementing policies geared towards achieving this vital objective. Malah also said that it was in the Commission’s best interest to deepen its collaboration with NIM, through strategic partnering, so that NCC can improve organisational efficiency and regulatory excellence.

Speaking further, Malah declared that the Commission’s faith in the transformational capacity of skilled human resources is demonstrated by the Commission’s support to staff who are members of the Institute. The support includes prompt payment of membership fees for its staff; and subscription to and participation in NIM’s mandatory capacity building programmes for members.

Malah promised to make recommendations to the Management of Commission to take additional steps in solidifying the strategic relationship, such as setting up a joint committee of the two bodies to draw up modalities for inter-agency collaboration.

Iheanacho, in his response, lauded NCC for its positive contribution to the telecommunications sector and also said a highly-skilled, highly professional workforce was needed to regulate the dynamic, competitive, and highly intellectual world of telecommunications. The NCC, Ihenacho observed, has been an exemplary public sector institution noted for its proactive, all-inclusive engagement of stakeholders in the telecoms sector.

The NIM Chief Executive, who acceded that there was a need for strategic partnership between the two organisations, also declared that there were a variety of emergent upskilling programmes by NIM aimed at ensuring that Nigeria was in tune with global trends.

Iheanacho also informed the Commission that programmes such as the Mandatory Continuing Professional Education Programme; and the Continuing Learning and Development programmes were examples of programs that dealt with contemporary issues in management which NCC can leverage for improved workplace efficiency.

The Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) was established in 1961, though the enabling Act, the Nigerian Institute of Management (Establishment) Act was enacted by the National Assembly on July 19, 2003.

The objectives of the institute include the development of good management, professionalizing management, and improving and standardizing management in Nigeria.

The reception of the NIM team and the interaction took place at the NCC Conference Hall and was attended by the Head of Administration at NCC, Ibrahim Aliyu; Head of Human Capital, Safiya Jijji, who was represented by Folorunso Mesele, a Principal Manager in the Human Capital Department.