NCAA To Launch Clean2Breathe Campaign

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday disclosed that its Fly2Green Nigeria initiative is strategic for the launch of the “Clean2Breathe Nigeria” campaign to drive collective net-zero accountability and eco-citizens responsibility aimed at addressing environmental pollution and climate change.

This will be done through green aviation market-based measures that promote eco-advocacy, eco-citizenship, eco-volunteerism, eco-efficiency, eco-nnovation, eco-finance, eco-health insurance, eco-tourism and ecosystem conservation schemes to boost the contribution of National and regional aviation sector towards the achievement of a 1.5°C future in Nigeria and Africa.

The Authority gave this indication as it joined the global community to commemorate the third International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies tagged: “The Air We Share” with particular focus on the trans-boundary nature of air pollution and the need for collective accountability and action.

Through its incentive-based green travel program and robust voluntary carbon emissions reduction scheme, Fly2Green Nigeria is designed to map out a decarbonization strategy for the Nigeria Aviation Industry, domesticate the National Policy on Short-lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs) and implement strategic partnerships with relevant Green, Blue and Circular Economy stakeholders to launch the first Clean Air-Blue Skies Advocacy Program in Nigeria tagged “Clean2Breathe Nigeria” – a ‘Zero Air Pollution’ advocacy campaign to boost local air quality against SLCPs .

Regarding ”Fly2Green for The Air We Share”, it is the cardinal imperative of the NCAA under the leadership of its Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu to activate Climate-smart solutions for Sustainable aviation through the Fly2Green Nigeria Initiative; integrating the ambitions and long-term goal aspirations of CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) through market-based measures designed to mainstream ICAO’s (International Civil Aviation Organization) Basket Measures of Green Aviation to check the emerging climate emergencies of Nigeria, while maintaining the “Common but Differentiated” responsibility commitments of the Paris climate agreement.

Meanwhile, the NCAA looks forward to a National Clean Air Policy Partnerships Framework, as it positions the Fly2Green Nigeria program to launch the “Clean2Breathe Nigeria” campaign as aviation sector-led zero pollution mobilization tool to jumpstart National action and commitments to meet the Nationally Determined Contribution Targets of Nigeria.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly had designated September 7 of every year as the International Day of Clean Air for the blue skies with a view to raising awareness and mobilizing global action to address air pollution which represents one of the biggest threats to human health.

This year’s event focuses on the trans-boundary nature of air pollution and the need for collective accountability and action which requires collaborative efforts from businesses, communities, civil society, academia, policymakers and government to advocate, accelerate and activate climate-smart solutions for net-zero emission footprint.

Without doubt, air pollution has both a climate impact and health impact that transcends and permeates national borders, posing risks to 99% of the world’s population who now breathe polluted air and causing 7 million premature deaths each year.

Quite ironically, Africa does not contribute more than 3% of Greenhouse Gas emissions, yet the continent is warming faster than any other region in the world and is half-ready to make the transition to carbon neutral economies. In the drive for collective accountability and action to tackle environmental pollution and climate change, the aviation sector has a huge role to play.

With a call to action for sustainability anchored on a few climate change facts: The aviation sector is a top-ten global emitter whose emissions are expected to rise dramatically by mid-century. The industry is responsible for an estimated 4.9% of global warming and its climate impact is not restricted to its CO2 emissions alone—more than half of aviation’s climate impact comes from non-CO2 pollutants.

Climate change and Air pollution are inseparable environmental challenges both of which require integrated approaches to tackle and ensure significant shared benefits for the people and planet. Hence, the urgency for multi-industry emissions reduction programs like International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO’s) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) Mechanism and the Fly2Green Nigeria Initiative of the NCAA.