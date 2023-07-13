NCAA Suspends Max Air Operations Of Its Boeing 737

Max Air Limited’s Boeing B737 Fleet Grounded by NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has ordered the immediate suspension of parts A3 and D43 in the Operations Specifications of the Boeing B737 aircraft type operated by Max Air Limited. The decision follows several incidents involving the aircraft type, as detailed below:

Wheel Loss Incident

On 7th May, 2023, a Boeing 737-400 aircraft with registration marks 5N-MBO lost its number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during a flight from Yola Airport Adamawa State to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Nigeria. The incident was classified as serious by the NCAA.

Fuel Contamination Issue

On 7th July, 2023, a Boeing 737-300 aircraft with registration marks 5N-MHM experienced a fuel contamination of the main fuel tanks, resulting in the shutdown of the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) on ground at Yola Airport.

Aborted Take-off Event

On 11th July, 2023, a Boeing 737-400 aircraft with registration marks 5N-MBD aborted its take-off at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to a high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indication.

Air Return Occurrence

On the same day, another Boeing 737-300 aircraft with registration marks 5N-MHM had to return to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to a duct overheat indication in the cockpit.

Audit Team Formed

The NCAA has appointed a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of Max Air Limited’s operations. The airline will not be allowed to resume flying the Boeing B737 aircraft type until the audit results are satisfactory.

Safety Oversight Role

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a robust oversight role for the industry and warns that violations of safety regulations will be taken seriously.