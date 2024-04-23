NCAA Probes Dana Airline Aircraft That Veered Off Lagos Airport Runway

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has launched a probe into the Dana Airline aircraft that was involved in a runway excursion occurrence on Tuesday at about 8:25am.

The Aircraft, an MD82 with registration marks 5SN-BKI, departed Abuja for Lagos with 83 passengers and six crew members onboard.

According to the NCAA, upon landing at MMIA, the Air Transport Controller [ATC] Tower observed at C4 that the Nosewheel had retracted and the nose of the aircraft collapsed and the aircraft veered off the runway info the grassy area.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ag.DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo, and made available to Concise News.

The statement read in part, “Very importantly, passengers and crew disembarked and were evacuated safely while Runway 18L was closed. In accordance with statutory procedures, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau [NSIB) has commenced its investigation.

“The NCAA reiterates its avowed commitment to a safe and secure aviation sector. In furtherance to this commitment, the Authority will be looking to implement the safety recommendations expected from the NSIB investigation while it carries out its own in-house safety assessments.

“The traveling public is hereby assured of NCAA’s unrelenting efforts in holding all operators and service providers in the sector to the highest international safety standards.”