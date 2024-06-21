NCAA Boss Prioritizes Staff Welfare, Dismisses Distractions

The Acting Director General, Civil Aviation Authority (Ag. DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, has declared that he is not distracted by the campaigns of calumny launched against his person.

This was as he reiterated that staff welfare remains his priority, promising to provide a conducive working environment and set the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the path of growth.

The Ag. DGCA made this commitment recently during an unscheduled tour of office facilities at the Authority’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Some of the areas inspected include the offices of the directors and staff pool offices.

According to him, the purpose of his tour was to have first-hand feedback from members of the staff.

The major complaints expressed by staff revolved around inadequate office accommodation and inadequate working tools like computers, printers, scanners and photocopiers.

The Ag.DGCA announced to the delight of staff that more office equipment would be provided, including the building of another office complex which would include a staff clinic, canteen, and a creche.

“You will get what you need. You are getting it already.

People who were stagnated, I have promoted and their arrears paid. This is what some people don’t want. As you cooperate with me, I will cooperate with you. I have only been the Ag.DG for six months but you have seen all the achievements.

Don’t be downcast. The training and retraining will go on. The infrastructure will go on and so much more,” he assured.

“You have seen what has been happening lately; but one thing is certain, it is only God that promotes.

In the last month, I have seen all manner of petitions to distract me but I will not be distracted. I will do what is right to keep NCAA running,” Capt. Najomo further assured.