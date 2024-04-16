NCAA Bans Passengers from Carrying Dangerous Items Onboard Aircraft

Headline

The Nigeria Civil Aviation (NCAA) regulation has prohibited passengers from the improper carriage of dangerous goods by passengers because it poses a significant risk to flight safety.

However, passengers are permitted to carry certain other dangerous goods but are subject to quantity limits to ensure an acceptable level of safety.

The Authority also mandated that airport operators, airlines, and ground handling agents must ensure that information on forbidden and permissible dangerous goods is communicated effectively to passengers.

Passengers can also access information on banned items at the airports, particularly where tickets are issued, where boarding passes are obtained, boarding areas, drop-off areas, and/or checked baggage areas.

The NCAA also required that the information must include visual examples of dangerous goods forbidden aboard an aircraft.

